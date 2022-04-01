LSV Asset Management Sells 540,700 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,732,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 540,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.76% of Juniper Networks worth $204,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after acquiring an additional 379,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 113,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

