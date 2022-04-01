LSV Asset Management Sells 547,812 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,250,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 547,812 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.50% of Navient worth $153,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Navient by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Navient by 25.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Navient by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,640,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

