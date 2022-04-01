LSV Asset Management Sells 77,200 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.03% of Umpqua worth $42,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

