LSV Asset Management Sells 81,100 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.84% of Sonic Automotive worth $37,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE SAH traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 487,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,885. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.38%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

