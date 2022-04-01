LSV Asset Management Sells 88,700 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.01% of SpartanNash worth $37,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. 495,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,088. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

SPTN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

