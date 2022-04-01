LSV Asset Management Sells 9,300 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.82% of Cirrus Logic worth $43,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 56,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

