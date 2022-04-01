LSV Asset Management Sells 9,610 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $126,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 408 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.00, for a total transaction of $285,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,155 shares of company stock valued at $17,776,891. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $698.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,322. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.36 and a 12 month high of $710.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.