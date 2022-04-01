LSV Asset Management Takes $137.70 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,188,331 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,704,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of VMware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in VMware by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in VMware by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,978. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

