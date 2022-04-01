LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.58% of AdvanSix worth $34,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in AdvanSix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AdvanSix by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.26. 165,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,311. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

AdvanSix Profile (Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.