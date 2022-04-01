LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,641 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.13% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after acquiring an additional 264,454 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $6,482,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. 656,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.