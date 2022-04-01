LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 360,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.52% of National Fuel Gas worth $146,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.33. 9,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,035. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

