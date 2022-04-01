LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of Altria Group worth $141,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 514,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

MO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,020,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.