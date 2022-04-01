Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.28.

Shares of LULU opened at $365.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.04. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.