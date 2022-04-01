Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.74 and traded as high as C$12.86. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 1,759,128 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “na” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target (up previously from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.01.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.2199995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

