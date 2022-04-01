LVZ Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of FDVV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $42.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.