Lytus Technologies Holdings Ptv Ltd (LYT) to Raise $19 Million in IPO

Lytus Technologies Holdings Ptv Ltd (LYT) plans to raise $19 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, April 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,246,754 shares at a price of $4.75-$6.75 per share.

In the last twelve months, Lytus Technologies Holdings Ptv Ltd generated $16.6 million in revenue and $2 million in net income. Lytus Technologies Holdings Ptv Ltd has a market cap of $215.1 million.

Lytus Technologies Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This IPO is a small-cap unit offering of stock and warrants. IPOScoop has NO CALL on unit offerings that are not SPACs.) We are a growing platform services company primarily providing content streaming/telecasting services with over 8 million active users located all across India.1 Our scope of business also covers telemedicine services with local assistance through local Health Centers. Through our platform, our customers are well connected via customer premises equipment (“CPE”) devices/set top boxes (“STBs) and have access to multi-dimensional services, including telemedicine service. (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) Our customer base and expansive market presence position us to widen our portfolio of offerings. We have been focused on adopting and implementing technologies that can change the landscape of being a conventional streaming services provider. We intend to benefit from India’s e-commerce boom and the recent telemedicine regulation through the acquisition of Global Health Sciences, Inc. (“GHSI”). The management of GHSI has many years of pioneering experience of the management in telemedicine in the U.S., which we believe will help us create a profitable and sustainable business model with rapid growth prospects. We believe that our deep understanding and local expertise have enabled us to create solutions that address the needs and preferences of our consumers in the most comprehensive and efficient way. We possess extensive local knowledge of the markets in which we operate, which we consider to be a key component of our success. Note: Lytus Technologies Holdings reports its results on a fiscal year that ends on March 31. For FY ended March 31, 2021, Lytus Technologies reported revenue of $16.55 million and net income of $2.03 million, according to the prospectus. (Note: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. added warrants to its IPO offering – now a unit deal – in an F-1/A filing dated March 28, 2022: New terms are 3.25 million units (stock and warrants) at $4.75 to $6.75. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to buy a share of common stock. The proposed symbols are “LYT” for the stock and “LYTWW” for the warrants. This is a NASDAQ listing. Lytus filed to go public on March 31, 2021, with initial terms of 2.72 million shares at $10 to $12. The price range was cut by 40 percent to $6.30 to $6.90 on Feb. 9, 2022; the price range was cut again on March 28, 2022, to $4.75 to $6.75, along with the deal’s restructuring as a unit offering.) “.

Lytus Technologies Holdings was founded in 2015 and has 43 employees. The company is located at 601 Everest Grande, A Wing Mahakali Caves Road Andheri (East) Mumbai, India 400 093 and can be reached via phone at (284)494-2810.

