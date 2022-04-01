M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 133,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

