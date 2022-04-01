Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.
Madalena Energy Company Profile (CVE:MVN)
Recommended Stories
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Madalena Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madalena Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.