Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Holdings Reduced by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,282 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1,061.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

MGIC stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.216 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.32%.

MGIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

