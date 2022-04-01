Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.24. Magyar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

About Magyar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.