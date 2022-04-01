Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.48

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $5.80. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 25,584 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.76.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)
