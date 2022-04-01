MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)
