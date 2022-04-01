Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.51% of Marathon Petroleum worth $200,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,225,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 55,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,041,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

