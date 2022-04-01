Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.43. 10,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

