Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Down to $18.30

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $17.90. Marten Transport shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.