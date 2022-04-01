Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $84.65

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.65 and last traded at $85.34, with a volume of 333321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOOR. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

