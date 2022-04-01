MASQ Market Cap Reaches $4.25 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, MASQ has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $131,282.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.79 or 0.07433536 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.82 or 0.99958913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046960 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

