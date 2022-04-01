Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,911,197 shares.The stock last traded at $54.24 and had previously closed at $52.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.