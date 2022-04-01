Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Down to $123.68

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.68, but opened at $120.23. Matson shares last traded at $120.48, with a volume of 19 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Matson alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $4,165,937 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.