MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

