Mayar Capital Ltd. Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 25,683 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 10.5% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.75. 65,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,448,099. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

