McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.25. 2,020,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,198. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

