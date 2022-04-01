McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 261,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of MGRC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,583. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $88.90. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.54%.

MGRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 435,375 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 439,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 281,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,019,000 after buying an additional 275,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $20,119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 160,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

