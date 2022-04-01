MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Stock Price Up 21.1%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) shares were up 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

