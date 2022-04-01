MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Stock Price Up 21.1%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) shares were up 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
About MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MCX Technologies (MCCX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for MCX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.