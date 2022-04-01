MDtoken (MDTK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

MDtoken (MDTK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. MDtoken has a market capitalization of $22,955.25 and approximately $5.00 worth of MDtoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MDtoken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MDtoken has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.76 or 0.07368073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,496.97 or 0.99830185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00055545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MDtoken

MDtoken’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,107,112 coins. The official message board for MDtoken is mdtoken.mdinvest.nl/en/c/informativo . The official website for MDtoken is mdtoken.net . MDtoken’s official Twitter account is @mdinvestnl and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MDtoken

