MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,926 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.22% of MDU Resources Group worth $201,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

