Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.62

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.62 and traded as high as C$11.33. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$11.32, with a volume of 30,664 shares traded.

DR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.61 million and a P/E ratio of 18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42.

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.17 million. Research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

