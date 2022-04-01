Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) CEO Sells $13,117,950.00 in Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. 3,386,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,401. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,096,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 70,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

