MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
MediPharm Labs stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 128,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. MediPharm Labs has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.47.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediPharm Labs (MEDIF)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.