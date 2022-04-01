MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MediPharm Labs stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 128,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. MediPharm Labs has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.47.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

