MediShares (MDS) Trading 0% Higher This Week

MediShares (MDS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $5,173.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

