Megacoin Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (MEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Megacoin has a total market cap of $185,245.56 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00270696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001441 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,900,912 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.