Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

