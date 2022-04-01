Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 34.8% Higher This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $4,502.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005353 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00024746 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.00834200 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.