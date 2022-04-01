Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $226.44. 357,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The stock has a market cap of $616.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.71.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

