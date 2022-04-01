MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.41% of MetLife worth $215,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 183.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,593,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,229. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.