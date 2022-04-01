Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given New €10.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.20 ($13.41) to €10.80 ($11.87) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OUKPY. Credit Suisse Group cut Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.53) to €11.60 ($12.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.32. 2,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

