MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.75

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.75 and last traded at $89.50, with a volume of 135316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

A number of analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $70,320.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,494 shares of company stock worth $762,072 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

