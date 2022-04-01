Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $9,041,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $9,208,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.37. 1,730,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

