MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Up 1.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $444.42 and last traded at $434.00. 101,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 281,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.09 and its 200-day moving average is $237.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

