Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires Shares of 11,236 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.63. 1,269,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.03.

